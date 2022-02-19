New Delhi: Probably taking a cue from the success in Assam, the BJP in Manipur have assured to provide all the college-going meritorious female students of the state with scooties if the party comes to power for a second term. The northeastern state is heading for two-phased assembly elections to be held on February 28 and March 5.

The maiden term of the saffron party in the northeast is expiring on April 22 this year. BJP released its manifesto for the 2022 polls recently and promised a scooty to all meritorious female students if the party comes to power in the forthcoming elections. The ruling party has also assured providing laptops to all the students of the state who pass class XII examinations if they come to power. Other prominent assurances that figured in the BJP's election manifesto include protection of territorial integrity of the state, two free LPG cylinders under PM Ujjwala scheme, a skill university for the youths, a Rs 100 crore startup fund to provide zero-interest loans up to Rs 25 lakh amid other things.

Interestingly, the saffron party's poll manifesto did not include the issue of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), over which the state had witnessed severe protests in the past. "The BJP manifesto did not mention a word about the AFSPA, an issue for which the entire population protested. The people of Manipur demanded a repeal of the AFSPA but the BJP is not bothered about that," said Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President N Loken.

Congress, on the other hand, has assured to repeal the infamous act if the party comes to power. The northeastern states have recently witnessed a series of protests against the AFSPA. The protests against the AFSPA had gained momentum after 16 civilians were killed by Assam Rifles troopers in December last year in a reported case of mistaken identity at Oting in neighbouring Nagaland.

A scheme to provide scooty to meritorious girl students has remained very successful with the BJP, which won a second consecutive term in Assam last year. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (the-then state Education Minister), who had initiated the scheme way back in 2018-19, has even earned a nickname "Mama" (meaning maternal uncle) among the youth of the state. Sarma, who was a star campaigner for the 2021 Assembly election in Assam, was seen attending road shows and rallies in most of the constituencies in the state and it was the youth who were seen clicking selfies with him or walking with him during these rallies.