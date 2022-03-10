Imphal: A Congress veteran leader, who had led Manipur during the worst of times, Okram Ibobi Singh could hardly do anything to revive the lost image of the grand old party except hold onto his forte, Thoubal.

While the Congress fared badly in Manipur elections, the former three-time Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh won Thoubal constituency with a margin of 2543 votes. While Ibobi Singh polled 15085 votes, Basanta could poll only 12543 votes in Thoubal.

A native of Athokpam in Imphal, Ibobi Singh is known for lending new life to the Congress party in Manipur. It was Okram Ibobi Singh who almost single-handedly brought the Congress to power in Manipur in 2002 and continued the victory for three consecutive terms till 2017. In 2017, Congress secured 28 seats on its own compared to 21 seats of the BJP. The saffron party, however, forged an alliance with parties like NPP, NPF, LJP and Trinamool Congress and formed the government.

Ibobi Singh led Manipur during perhaps the most troubled period in the state's history. While insurgent activities were at their peak during the period from 2002 to 2017, the state also suffered from lack of development, unemployment and many other issues. In 2006 and in 2008, insurgent outfit Peoples' Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) attacked his residence twice but Ibobi SIng escaped unharmed.

Meanwhile, BJP is heading for a victory in Manipur and could retain power for the second successive term winning 28 seats and leading in four others so far in the election to the 60-member assembly. The Janata Dal (United) and the National People's Party (NPP) won six seats each, the Naga People's Front and the Congress bagged five each till 8 pm.

READ: BJP will form government on its own in Manipur: CM Biren Singh