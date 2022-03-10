Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh retained his Heingang constituency for the fifth consecutive term on Thursday by defeating his nearest Congress rival Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh with a margin of over 18,000 votes.

A known footballer and a former journalist Singh first entered politics in 2002 when he had joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples' Party, a Manipur-based regional political party. In the same year, he switched over his loyalties to Congress where he was given the post of Vigilance Minister in the Cabinet led by the then Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Before joining politics, Singh was known for his love for football. He had also joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in sports quota, but later quit his job for journalism. Singh had successfully launched and edited a vernacular newspaper Naharolgi Thoudang in 1992 and continued to work as its editor till 2001.

During the tenure of the then Congress government led by CM Okram Ibobi Singh between 2002 and 2017, Biren Singh was given several important portfolios like Irrigation, Flood Control, Youth Affairs and Sports. Biren was also known as one of the close aides of the Okram.

However, Singh decided to quit the Congress owing his some differences with the rank and file of the grand old party and joined the BJP in 2016. In 2017, Biren Singh not only won the Heingang constituency on a saffron ticket, but also brought the BJP to power by forging an alliance with NPP, NPF, LJP and TMC. Singh was elected leader of the BJP legislature party and assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Manipur on March 15, 2017.

Although there was a rebellion against him in the party in 2020, Singh could quell the rebellion with his political acumen.