Manipur: The Tengnoupal District Police have apprehended one drug peddler who has been identified as Seiminlun Lhouvum of Moreh, ward no. 9 along with 20 bundles of WY tablets weighing 22.8 kg and a Bolero car bearing registration no. MN06LB- 6715. The approximate value of the seized WY tablets is Rs 4 crore, 56 lakhs in the international market.

In a similar case, the same police team have apprehended another drug peddler who has been identified as Shotinlen Khongsai of New Moreh, Muolhoi Part III along with 20 bundles of WY tablets weighing 22.7 kg and a Bolero car bearing registration no. AS09F- 5589. The approximate value of the seized WY tablets is Rs 4 crore, 55 lakhs.

The total value of the above two seizures is approximately Rs 9 crore, 11 lakhs.

Read: NCB identifies Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura as major drug hubs