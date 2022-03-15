Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is likely to announce the name for the Chief Minister's post in Manipur on Wednesday. The party won 32 of the 60 seats in the recently concluded Assembly election in the northeast state.

According to the sources, Sarda Devi, President of BJP Manipur, Caretaker CM N Biren Singh, MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh attended BJP's parliamentary board meeting in Delhi and deliberated with the central leadership about the possible name for the post.

The three will come back to Imphal by Wednesday even as sources say that Biren Singh is likely to retain the position of CM of Manipur. It is expected that each MLA from Bishnupur, Kakching, Nungba, Tamenglong and Imphal West, and two from Imphal East might be inducted in the Cabinet, the sources added.

Also read: BJP appoints Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh as observers for government formation in UP, Uttarakhand