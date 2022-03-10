Imphal: With a good margin of over 17,000 votes, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is heading towards a landslide victory in the Manipur Assembly elections.

Singh, who is contesting from the Heingang constituency, has been maintaining a good lead since the start of counting of votes in the morning in the Assembly constituency he has been retaining since 2002.

Four-time legislator and a powerful minister in the Congress government regime between 2002 and 2017, Biren had deserted the party in 2016 due to differences with the then Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and joined the BJP.

Manipur had gone to two-phased elections for the 60 seats on February 28 and March 5. The state had recorded a whopping 89.3 per cent of polling amid violence in different parts of the state.

BJP is leading in 25 seats while Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party in the previous Assembly elections, is currently leading in just over 10 seats. The National People's Party is leading in 13 seats.