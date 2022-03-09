Manipur: The polls for the 12th General Elections to Manipur Legislative State Assembly concluded with a record turnout of over 89.3%. The poll percentages during the 10th and 11th General Elections were 79.5% and 86.4% respectively.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur Rajesh Agrawal while briefing media on Wednesday stated that the polls went in two phases on 28 February 2022 and 5 March 2022. Of the total 60 constituencies, 36 Assembly Constituencies recorded 90% or more voter turnout. Overwhelming participation by PwD(Persons with Disabilities) electors has been witnessed in the general elections with over 90% turn out of a total of 14565 PwD electors.

Out of this, 1235 PwD voters have exercised their franchise from the comfort of their respective homes through postal ballots. Out of a total of 41881 electors of 80 and above, 7361 have voted through postal ballots. Interestingly, 95% of the centenarian voters have exercised their franchise through postal ballots or at the polling stations.

It is worth mentioning that out of a total of 2968 polling stations, 604 polling stations were completely manned by all-women polling personnel. Notably, 5 Assembly constituencies were completely manned by all women polling teams. This is the highest percentage of all women booth in a State in the country. There were 113 model polling stations spread across the State wherein Selfie booths and Photobooths were also set up.

For security purposes, three helicopters including one ALH of Global Vectra and one MI17 of IAF were deployed for airlifting of casualties and polled EVMs and polling teams. A total of 18 injured including 4 deceased were airlifted during the election period. Cashless treatment was given to all the injured, security forces, and other election machinery. A total of 25 polling teams along with polled EVMs were airlifted in both the phases-out of which 17 teams were airlifted in Tipaimukh AC and 8 from Tamei AC, added Rajesh Agarwal.

The 12th General Elections also witnessed record seizures worth Rs.170 crore as against about Rs. 5 crores in 2017. Total cash of 6.14 crore, 143 crores worth of drugs and narcotics, 12 crores worth of gold and other precious metals, and 7.4 crores worth of other items and freebies were seized during the General Elections-2022 by the enforcement agencies including police, Flying Squad, Income Tax, and Excise.

The counting process will start at 8 am on 10 March with the counting of postal ballots. Thereafter, the counting of votes polled in EVM will also start at 8.30 am in all the 41 counting halls notified for the purpose.