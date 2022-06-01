Imphal: Fourteen cadres of the United Tribal Liberation Army (James Faction) including their Chairman Touthang Singson laid down their arms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the First Rifles Complex in Imphal on Wednesday. The weapons include eight rifles, three small arms along with one Chinese hand grenade, 18 gelatin sticks, 18 detonators, and assorted ammunition.

Welcoming their decision the Chief Minister said that the State Government will leave no stone unturned in exterminating anti-state activities, urging non-state actors to surrender. "Our government will leave no stone unturned in exterminating anti-state activities at the earliest. I appeal to non-state actors to come and give up arms before it is too late. We will find a political solution for issues through dialogue and negotiations," said Singh.

Speaking to the media, Singson said, "I appeal to other cadres to join the drive for peace and development in the State."