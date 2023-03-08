Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM

Agartala: Outgoing chief minister Manik Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time at Vivekananda ground on Wednesday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister on Tuesday took part in the oath-taking ceremonies in Meghalaya and Nagaland as part of his two-day visit to the northeastern states. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will also be present at the ceremony.

Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Santana Chakma, Sushanta Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhangshu Das and Sukla Charan Noatia took oath as cabinet ministers in the northeastern state.

Manik Saha who was able to hoist the saffron flag in the border state in the assembly elections joined the BJP in 2016. He was from the Congress. Manik Saha was made Tripura party chief in 2020, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year. Saha replaced former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and was able to hold on to power in the north-eastern state in the tightly contested assembly elections.

Earlier on Monday, Manik Saha called on Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to stake claim to form the government. A general meeting of all the newly elected BJP MLAs was held in which Manik Saha was unanimously proposed as the leader of the legislature party.

The opposition Left and the Congress did not participate in the ceremony. This was in protest against post-poll violence that erupted in the northeastern state. The council of ministers of the Manik Saha-led cabinet took the oath of office and secrecy as well.

Tripura has always been a Left bastion in the last few decades. The Congress-TUJS alliance had defeated the Left in Tripura way back in 1988, however, it lost to the Communists again in 1993. Manik Saha's re-election marks the first time any anti-Left government has retained power in the northeastern state.

BJP Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, "We hope that the BJP 2.0 government will meet the aspirations of the people." The saffron party bagged 32 seats in the 60-member Legislative Assembly in the February 16 assembly elections. The BJP's ally IPFT managed to secure one seat.