Mangaluru: Days after a temple-like structure was found during a mosque renovation at Malali near Mangaluru, Hindu groups have decided to conduct the 'Thamboola Prashna' ritual there to identify divine presence. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajarang Dal have decided to perform this ritual on May 25. "We are planning to conduct both the 'Thambula Prashna' and the 'Ashtamangala Prasnham' rituals. "We will perform the 'Thambula Prashna' ritual before the 'Ashtamangala Prashna' ritual, said Bajrang Dal district leader Pradeep Saripalla. It may be recalled that the temple-like structure was found in April this year during the renovation of the Asayyad Abdullah Hill Madani Dargah in Mangaluru.

