Mangaluru: Minutes after banning male pillion riders on two-wheelers, the Mangaluru city police withdrew the order Thursday but extended till August 8 the prohibitory orders imposed as three killings rocked Dakshina Kannada district in the span of 10 days.

Earlier in the day, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued an order stating that male pillion riders aged 18-60 years will not be allowed in city limits between 6 pm and 6 am and the orders will also apply to all types of two-wheelers. As it drew flak, the order was withdrawn “in public interest”, according to Kumar.

The move is suspected to have come as the modus operandi of political killings in the district usually involves a pillion rider. According to police sources, the decision had been taken as the investigations have proved that the youngsters are brainwashed and used to carry out 'supari' (contract) killings in the district. He further stated that 18 check posts are being opened across the bordering district of Dakshina Kannada as per the directions of the Home Minister and DGP.

However, the night curfew has been relaxed in the Dakshina Kannada district and will come to end at 6 am tomorrow. The night restrictions have been relaxed from tomorrow and shops can be opened till 9 pm across the district, Dakshina Kannada District Collector Dr. Rajendra KV said.