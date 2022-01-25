Mangaluru (Karnataka): Remona Evette Pereira, the first PUC student at Padua PU College in Nanthoor, here has received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding achievements in the field of art and culture.

Remona is the only student to win the national award from Karnataka this year. A total of 21 students from across the country were awarded in six fields--innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery--the award was presented during the virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The certificate was awarded digitally using blockchain technology.

The programme was conducted virtually at the Zilla Panchayat meeting hall here. Remona was accompanied by her mother Gladis Celine and brother Ronaldo Rockson. Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar was also present.

The award includes a medal, certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Remona, promising talent in various dance forms, got the award for her achievements in Bharatanatyam.

