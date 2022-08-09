Mangaluru (Karnataka): Family members of Praveen Kumar, who brutally murdered four people of his own household on February 23, 1994 at Vamanjoor, have opposed his release on grounds of "good conduct" from the central prison on the occasion of Independence Day. Praveen is currently serving life imprisonment at the Hindalaga prison in Belagavi.

“Praveen has been convicted to life imprisonment by the court. The family members of the victim approached us stating that he should not be released. This will be brought to the notice of the government and senior officers,” said police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. He also said that the wife of the accused has stated that she will face a threat to her life from the accused if he is released from prison.

Prashanth, the murderer's brother said, "We came to know about this issue in the morning. He has committed such a heinous crime for gold. We were shocked to hear the news (of his release)."

On the night of February 23, 1994, Praveen Kumar after waking up at midnight brutally murdered four of his relatives and eloped with jewelry. He had killed his father’s younger sister, Appi Sherigarthi, her daughter Shakuntala (36), son Govinda (30), and granddaughter Deepika (9) after hitting all of them with a hoe. After committing the gruesome crime, Praveen escaped from the spot.

Later he got convicted and was awarded the death penalty by the Mangalore court, which was upheld by the High Court and Supreme court in 2003. His mercy plea to the President was also rejected in 2013 but in January 2014, the Supreme court reduced the death penalty to life imprisonment.