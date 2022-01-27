Mangaluru: A Dubai-bound flight, which was scheduled to depart at 6 am from the airport here on Wednesday was delayed due to technical difficulties.

The Mangaluru-Dubai IX 383 flight has been now rescheduled to 6.15 pm.

Air India sources said, "arrangements have been done for the passengers to stay in hotels. Passengers living near the airport have been given the option to go to their respective houses and return later. Food and accommodation have been provided by Air India for the passengers."

Also Read: Air India likely to be handed over to Tatas today, chairman to meet PM shortly

Those who have completed the RT-PCR test at the airport will not be asked to pay again for the test in case their report time expires, the sources said.