Mangaluru : The Third Additional District Sessions Court of Mangaluru has sentenced Mangaluru Metropolitan Corporation Senior Sanitation Inspector Shivlinga Kondaguli to four years imprisonment for having disproportionate assets and imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on him. The court stated that in case the accused failed to pay the fine he will have to serve an additional prison sentence of one year.

Also Read: First case under anti-conversion law registered in Karnataka

The Lokayukta police arrested the accused during a raid after receiving information about his possession of assets in excess of his income. A case was registered against the accused under the Anti-Bribery Act, 1988. The then Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Umesh G. Shet investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet before the court.

The trial of the case was conducted by the Third Additional District Sessions Court and Kondaguli was proven guilty. Karnataka Lokayukta Special Public Prosecutor Ravindra Munnipadi appeared as the counsel on behalf of the government.