Mangaluru (Karnataka): A man named Fazil was allegedly killed in the Surathkal area of Mangaluru by four unidentified assailants on Thursday Evening. He was attacked outside a shop in Surathkal. Fazil was immediately taken to a private hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. The attack was captured on CCTV.

Earlier, Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in Sullia Taluk by motor bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night.