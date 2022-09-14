Mangaluru, Karnataka: The lost and found unit at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has put in place simplified procedures for the passengers to claim their lost items in the airport premises. Each month, an average of 150 items of all shapes and sizes are found in the terminals of MIA. The lost-and-found unit at the airport plays a vital role in ensuring that the passengers get back the items they inadvertently leave behind.

A robust mechanism manned by the terminal manager's office has been set up to put smiles back on faces of passengers who leave behind their items, a release from the airport said here on Tuesday. All such items found are deposited with the terminal manager and an entry is made in the register. The most common items retrieved and handed over are documents like Aadhaar, voter identity, debit, credit, and PAN cards.

Also Read: Airport security staff recover chinkara horns from passenger in Indore

These are often left behind in the trays at either the domestic or international security hold area while depositing items for pre-flight security screening process. Passengers come either in person or collect the items left behind through their duly authorised representatives. The respective stakeholders including airport security group of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), housekeeping and maintenance staff hand them over to the terminal manager for safekeeping.

The claim process has been simplified. The person who has misplaced the item may contact the terminal manager's office during office hours, produce travel documents and proof of ownership of the lost object so as to reclaim it, the MIA release said.