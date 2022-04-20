Mangalore(Karnataka): A Hindu artist, Harish Acharya of Kaupu in the Udupi district has carved a fascinating wooden sculpture at Badriya Mosque in Pakshikere, Karnataka. The wood carving spans over 1,000 square feet inside the mosque. The sculptor has the experience of carving wooden sculptures in 25 temples and is an expert in Indo-Islamic style. His woodwork in the mosque is getting a lot of attention.

People, without the barrier of caste or religion, are visiting to see the special structure of the mosque. Sculptor Harish Acharya said," the people of the mosque asked me to plan the designs and carvings for the mosque. So I have carved it in Indo-Islamic style architecture. The people here have been very supportive of my work. I mostly carved our Hindu-style wooden work along with Indo-Islamic style from my imagination."

Jumma Masjid President Haji K.E.Muhammad said, "this Masjid was constructed some 40 years back. It was only a small building in the beginning but now its development work has been completed. The decision was made about having wood carved interior in the mosque about three years ago. When we enquired about it, I came to know about the Mazur Masjid's wooden carving works. When we went there, we felt like doing a similar carving in our mosque as well. So we contacted the sculptor Harish Acharya and he beautifully carved out Indo-Islamic style architecture for the mosque."

