New Delhi: At a time when the world was witnessing extreme disturbances, credits to the cold-war, something significant was about to happen in South Asia, with the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, ending Pakistan's 30 years of rule on Bangladesh after facing great defeat and humiliation from India's Security Forces, a significant achievement was achieved by India which continues to play a crucial role in South Asia's Politics.

The liberation of Bangladesh showed to the World that India, indeed, stood shoulder to shoulder with the cause of then East Pakistan and ultimately ensured the defeat of Pakistan.

The 13 days war which started on December 3, 1971, came to an end on December 16 with nearly 93,000 Pakistani military and government officials, led by Lt Gen. A.A.K. Niazi, commander of East Pakistan, surrendering before the Indian Army.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Brig (Dr) BK Khanna (then Captain in Shamshernagar-Maulvibazaar-Sylyet and Dhaka University areas) who fought the war against the then West Pakistan in 1971 and played a crucial role in liberating Bangladesh recalled his battle days and said "still I remember the time when India's then PM Indira Gandhi wanted to launch an immediate offensive into East Pakistan in late April to counter the atrocities committed by the then Lt Gen. Tikka Khan. But the then Army chief Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw informed the PM that going to war would mean 100 per cent defeat as the rainy season was about to hit the then East Pakistan which would certainly destroy any such tactics by our forces".

At that time we're fighting two wars, one in the northeast (fighting insurgent groups) and the other one in East Pakistan, Brig Khanna recalled.

He further stated that "I think it was 20th November when we're given the green signal to go ahead and enter the then East Pakistan. Initially, from my own brigade went over to Chitlapur tea estate, capturing the border force and after that, we went on to Shamshernagar, another border town which we, of course, captured and that is when the third December came and we were told that we are at war with Pakistan,"

Stressing on the significance of the Jointmanship of all the three forces (air force, land and navy), Brig Khanna added that it was the pure courage of our combined forces that paved the way for the liberation of East Pakistan and ensured the defeat of West Pakistan.

"Then we went over to Maulvi Bazar, which is a bigger town, which we captured and then went over to the Magna river towards Sylhet side. And then of course it was I think 11th or 12th of December that we were airlifted from there to Agartala. And then we were told to wait until the surrender and in case if it does not happen, we're supposed to be dropped in the Dhaka University area but eventually surrender took place on December 16, marking a decisive victory of our forces and the liberation of Bangladesh", Brid Khanna said with a glint of pride.

December 16 - an occasion marked as Vijay Diwas by the Indian Army saw the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrender to allied forces, which also comprised Indian Army personnel.

Recalling few moments at the battlefield, Brig Khanna said, "After the surrender, a Pakistani soldier was asking one of our commanding officers that he wanted to re-marry here, although my first wife lives on the other side but I want to marry here so that I can enjoy my life here and added that one of the Pakistani commanders told him, that if Indian and Pakistani forces come together, then they can together, conquer the world".

The life of a soldier is full of ups and downs because even if he wins, even then, there would be many from his own side who would've suffered or were martyred for the cause of the nation.

Similarly, Brig Khanna recalled an experience when he said that he witnessed one of his soldiers whose stomach was torn apart and his flush was out, then, he himself gave first aid to that wounded officer and shifted him to a hospital where he remained there for 4-5 months before eventually surviving.

One cannot forget the fact that nearly 3,900 Indian soldiers were martyred and nearly 10,000 others injured, with many left to suffer from life-long disabilities.

The war lasted for just 13 days and is one of the shortest wars in history. It is estimated that between 300,000 and 3,000,000 civilians were killed in Bangladesh. Rape, torture, killings and conflicts followed due to which eight to ten million people fled the country to seek refuge in India.

Big Khanna is a veteran of Indo Pak War 1971, also known as the Bangladesh Liberation War and fought as a young Captain in Shamshernagar-Maulvibazaar-Sylyet and Dhaka University areas. He was felicitated by the Bangladesh Govt with the title of ‘Freedom Fighter of Bangladesh’, in December 2019 during their 48th Independence Day Celebrations at Dhaka.

He commanded his Battalion in Srilanka during OP PAWAN and commanded an Army Formation in Western Sector and a Sub Area in Jammu and Kashmir. He has served in all counter insurgencies in India from 1966 to 1997. He also served in BSF as Sector Commander Jaisalmer Sector and Chief Instructor, BSF Academy, Tekanpur for six long years.

He has been decorated eight times including with Sena Medal (for Bravery) & Vishisht Seva Medal and Bar(for showing exceptional courage and devotion to duty), Chief of the Army Staff Commendation, Army Commander Commendation(2 times) and DG BSF Commendation(2 times). The national Govt, State Govts & the UN have also commended him numerous times for his contribution in the field of Disaster Management. He is a known international expert on Disaster Management in India.