Dehradun: Former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has expressed concern over the death of horses and mules on the Kedarnath Yatra route. According to a release issued by the Uttarakhand Government, she spoke to Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and asked him to look into the issue. According to sources in the State administration over 63 horses and mules have died on the route to Kedarnath Dham so far.

The release further stated that Gandhi spoke to Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj over phone and expressed her concern over the issue. Following her call, the Tourism Minister spoke to Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna and asked him to intervene in this matter.

Maharaj gave strict instructions to Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar stating that it must be ensured that the horses and mules get rest for three to four hours after being given fodder. He said that "it is our responsibility to take care of the animals and such incidents will not be tolerated." Horses and mules play an important role in bringing pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham located at an altitude of 11750 feet above sea level.