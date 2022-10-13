Mandya(Karnataka): Hundreds of people stormed the streets of Karnataka's Mandya staging massive protests against the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl by her tuition teacher. The family of the victim carried the body of the child in an open vehicle, which was marched across the town with people following the mortal remains of the child. The march halted at the Malavalli police station, leading to protests there.

The 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered by her tuition teacher who lured the child away on the promise of chocolate in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Tuesday. The incident came to light after police and the relatives of the girl found the child's lifeless body in a water sump of an under-construction building along Mysuru Road.

Demanding severe action against the culprit, the protesters Thursday gathered at the Anantram Circle in the town, leading to a road blockage in the vicinity. Along with the locals, several prominent faces from social and political circles also joined the protests. Former minister Narendraswamy, and JDS MLA Annadani were among the political faces demanding justice for the deceased, while the Malavalli Janavadi Women's Organization also participated in the protests.

Apart from the streets, several people also took to social media to register their rage against the crime. Some netizens demanded that the accused be immediately hanged for the brutal crime. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah also took to Twitter to demand action on the matter, while he also paid condolences to the bereaved family of the victim.

Calling it a despicable act, Siddaramaiah said in a tweet, "Nobody should have to face such a situation. I have tried to talk to the victim's family and console them. I hope the police investigate the case impartially without succumbing to any pressure. It should be ensured that maximum punishment is given to the accused."

The accused Kantha Raju (52), who was a caretaker and an occasional teacher at the victim's tuition classes, was arrested by Malavalli town police. On sustained interrogation, the suspect admitted to having lured the child to a secluded spot offering her chocolates and raping and killing her thereafter.