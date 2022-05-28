Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim youth identified as Zafar Sheikh embraced the Hindu religion at Pashupati Nath temple in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. After conversion, Zafar Sheikh has become Chaitanya Singh Rajput. Zafar Sheikh was converted to the Hindu religion in the presence of Mahamandaleshwar Chidambaram Saraswati, who came from Mumbai and BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodia. Speaking on the occasion, Zafar said, "I decided to convert to Hinduism because I was influenced by the Sanatana Dharma. I am an ardent follower of the Hindu religion since childhood."

Read: Muzaffarnagar: Eight from two Muslim families convert to Hinduism

"I was visiting temples to offer prayers, besides keeping fast during Navratris and celebrating other Hindu festivals since my childhood. The greatest religion is the service to humanity. Hence, I had made up my mind that the religion, which teaches love for humanity would be his religion one day," said Zafar, adding, that the Sanathana Dharma is a great unifying force. "I was married to a Marathi community girl and her culture and tradition had an impact on my life. Religions have been creating a rift in society. But, this is not the case with Sanatana Dharma."