Puducherry: The famous Manakula Vinayagar temple elephant, 'Lakshmi', died of heart attack on Wednesday morning while on a walk for morning exercise. The 32-year-old elephant suddenly fainted and collapsed on the road at around 6:30 AM near Easwaran temple here. On receiving the information, police, doctors and temple authorities rushed to the spot.

The doctors who examined Lakshmi said that she might have died of a heart attack. The cremation will take place on Wednesday evening at Kurusukuppam Akkasamy mutt, after the autopsy. The Governor of Telangana and Deputy Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, paid floral tribute to the mortal remains of 'Lakshmi'.

Lakshmi was given to Puducherry's Manakula Vinayagar temple by former Chief Minister R. V. Janakiraman in 1996. The elephant came to the temple when she was only five years old. From children to adults, devotees and tourists visiting the Manakula Ganesha temple would never leave without meeting 'Lakshmi' as she was friendly with the visiting pilgrims and devotees.

The people of the area are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the elephant. They flocked to the temple premises and paid their last respects to the deceased tusker.