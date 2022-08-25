Agra (Uttar Pradesh): When parents and other relatives learnt about the ordeal of the child, they then went to the Malpura Police Station to lodge a complaint against the school management. The family members of the victim also demanded stringent action against the erring manager of the school. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday under the Dhanauli Kasba in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the child's father, the FIR was registered against Yashpal Singh, the manager of the school. Besides, the victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination. Action will be taken against the school manager accordingly," said Tejveer Singh of Malpura Police Station in-charge. Sahab Singh, the father of the victim student, told that his son has been studying in Class II at Raj Public School. The school is located at Nagla Bhagat under Dhanauli Kasba in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

"On Wednesday, my child went to school without wearing the uniform. Peeved over this, Yashpal Singh, the manager of the school beat up my son mercilessly. He sustained abrasions on an elbow portion of his arm. Besides, my son sustained an injury mark on his skull," said the father of the child. On the other hand, Yashpal Singh, the erring manager of the school, said, "The child was mischievous and used to pick up fights with other students. On Wednesday, he came to school without wearing a uniform. Hence, he was punished."