Tirunelveli: Akbar Ali, 74, a resident of Nellai Palayamkottai Kottur, Tirunelveli, has filed a petition with the Nellai District Collector's Office seeking action against a private hospital that issued a false medical report. Ali went for a treatment of his swollen leg where the doctor who examined him said he had diabetes and needed to have surgery to remove one toe. During the blood test required for the surgery, he was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

After the discharge, Ali went to Nellai Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment where it was revealed that Ali was not infected with HIV but the private hospital has given a wrong report.

In an interview with reporters, his relatives said, "Akbar Ali's wife died many years ago and is now living with his son and daughter-in-law. He was reluctant to leave the house because of a false medical report."