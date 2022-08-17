Ujjain: Dead bodies of a man and three children were found on the railway track near Nai Khedi railway station about 14 km from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Police said prima facia the incident seems to be a suicide and all the deceased belong to the same family. On receiving information, the GRP station in charge RS Mahajan reached the spot, took dead bodies into possession, and sent them for postmortem.

The deceased include 3 minor girls and their father, who have been identified as Ravi (35), Anamika (12), Aaradhya (7), and Anushka (4 ), residents of village Goyala Buzurg, under Bhairavgarh Police station area of the district. Family members of the deceased have been informed and dead bodies were taken to the district hospital in their presence.

Also read: Six bodies recovered from two houses in Jammu

Police also had recovered a suicide note from the spot and a bike parked beside the railway track over which the family reached the spot. Apart from that, slippers, and wrappers of chips were found near the track.

Hindu Singh, an eyewitness, said that the incident happened under a goods train, later the train stopped and the Goods Guard along with Loco Pilot reached the spot and informed GRP about the incident. Loco Pilot Indu Shankar claimed that he tried his best to apply the 'emergency brake' but couldn't avert the mishap.

Bhairavgarh police station in-charge Praveen Kumar Pathak said, "We have recovered a suicide note from the spot but only after a detailed investigation the exact cause will be revealed. Prima facie the matter appears to be of a family dispute which led to suicide."