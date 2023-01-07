Bengaluru: The Delhi Police Friday arrested Shankar Mishra, the man who urinated on a woman co-passenger on a flight, from Bengaluru and brought him to Delhi. He will be produced before the court on Saturday. A look-out notice was issued against the accused earlier this week.

Mishra, in an inebriated condition, urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year. Mishra made headlines for all the wrong reasons shared his WhatsApp exchanges with the woman on whom he 'peed'.

His lawyers claimed that he even paid her Rs 15,000 as compensation and got her belongings cleaned. However, another set of WhatsApp exchanges between the woman's daughter and Mishra that emerged on Friday showed the family had returned the money.

In a statement issued through his lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, Mishra said he had got the woman's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered to her on November 30. Meanwhile, Mishra was sacked from his job for his 'deeply disturbing' behaviour. He was working as the vice president of the India Chapter of Wells Fargo, an American Multinational Financial Services firm headquartered in California.

Also read—'Peeing' on flight: Delhi Police summons Air India staff again

The inaction of the Tata-owned Air India has also surprised many travelers. The Air India crew said that they elected not to approach the law enforcement agencies upon landing since the woman did not want to press charges against him, they said. However, in a statement released by the woman passenger, it was revealed that the crew members had forced the man to come before the woman and apologise to her.

The airline has only extended a 30-day long travel man for the accused after the matter came to light only last week when the woman wrote to Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran. Aviation watchdog DGCA has also slammed the airline for its unprofessional response to the incident.

The Delhi Police has upped their investigation by summoning Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot on Saturday. They were issued summons for Friday, but they failed to appear. According to the sources they are expected to appear at the office of the deputy commissioner of police (airport) at 10:30 am.

Also read—Air India 'urinating' row: Delhi cops in Mumbai in search of accused, sacked from job