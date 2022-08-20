Madikeri (Karnataka): A man who hurled eggs at Leader of opposition in the Karnataka assembly, Siddaramaiah's car during his visit to Kodagu district to inspect rain related damages, was a Congress worker, a BJP MLA claimed on Saturday. Sampath was among the number of BJP activists who were arrested for staging a protest against Siddaramaiah on August 18.

A video of the incident in which Sampath is purportedly seen throwing eggs on Siddaramaiah's car has gone viral. However maintaining distance from Sampath, BJP legislator M P Appachu Ranjan claimed that he was not a BJP activist but a Congress worker. There are photos of Sampath holding the Congress flag, shawl and banner. Those who hold our shawl or banner are not our members. If it is proved that he is our party member, then we will expel him.., Ranjan told reporters.

According to the Ranjan, Sampath is in the construction industry and works as a bar bender. Sampath's father Sundaramurthy was in the BJP. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and his loyalists are mulling taking out a Madikeri Chalo', a march to Madikeri, the district headquarter town of the district. (PTI)