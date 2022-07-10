Nagaon: A man who played Lord Shiva in a street play as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices got arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The ruling BJP has reportedly lodged an FIR against the man. Raja Pareek, a BJP worker who got aggrieved at the play said, "They dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. If you want to protest, sit and do it. We do not support their act of dressing up as deities."

"An accused who dressed up as Lord Shiva has been arrested, he will be presented in court. Two others who were suspected to be involved in the play are yet to be nabbed," Sadar Police Station in-charge Manoj Rajvanshi said.