Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): An 85-year-old man of Nanjadevanapura village of Karnataka's Chamarajanagar taluk who built his grave 20 years ago, died on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Puttananjappa. According to sources, Puttananjappa had built a tower-style tomb 20-years-ago on his own land and saved one lakh rupees with Vibhuti and Kalasha for his last rites as he did not want to trouble anyone.

Reportedly, the deceased was quite wealthy and has three sons. The family members said that he built the tomb and raised the money because of his self-esteem and they should do his last ritual with his own money. Puttananjappa's wife died due to Corona last year and he performed her last rites himself without taking money from his children.

Puttananjappa's son Gaudike Nagesh said that his father's health had deteriorated over the last 12 days and he had stopped talking for 5 days. He passed away on Sunday evening and they cremated him in the same tomb, he added.