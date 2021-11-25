Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a woman lost her husband in floodwaters in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. One Ayesha's husband washed away before her eyes in heavy floodwaters. Immediately, she raised an alarm, but in vain. The tragic incident took place at Gundluru village in Rajampet mandal of Kadapa district.

''I tried to contact the police to inform them about the incident, but their mobiles were switched off. We have no information about my missing husband. The administration should alert the people before releasing the water. The government was responsible for the death of my husband. Politicians come to ask for votes only during elections and never bother when we need their help,'' she alleged.

Also read: Rains wreak havoc in Kadapa district; rivers erupt, casualties mounting