Telangana: A man who was giving a speech about Independent India suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack on Monday. The incident took place at Lakshmi Villas at Kapra in Hyderabad. A businessman named Uppala Suresh (56) died suddenly due to cardiac arrest while participating in the flag salutation at "Lakshmi Villas" in Vampuguda, Kapra area of ​​Greater Hyderabad. He died while speaking after the flag hoisting at Lakshmi Villas.

The deceased was running a pharmaceutical agency in DD Colony, Bagh Amber Peta. Locals who received the news of his death paid homage and met his wife Karuna. Suresh has a son and a daughter.