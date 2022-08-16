Man Was dead while giving speech about Freedom fighters on independence day
Telangana: A man who was giving a speech about Independent India suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack on Monday. The incident took place at Lakshmi Villas at Kapra in Hyderabad. A businessman named Uppala Suresh (56) died suddenly due to cardiac arrest while participating in the flag salutation at "Lakshmi Villas" in Vampuguda, Kapra area of Greater Hyderabad. He died while speaking after the flag hoisting at Lakshmi Villas.
The deceased was running a pharmaceutical agency in DD Colony, Bagh Amber Peta. Locals who received the news of his death paid homage and met his wife Karuna. Suresh has a son and a daughter.