Hyderabad: Zomato is known for its quirky social media posts, especially during celebratory times or festivals. Given that the entire country is in a festive mood ahead of Holi, the food delivery company tweeted on Tuesday about this guy who they said has repeatedly asked if they deliver "bhaang ki goli" (cannabis). The guy who Zomato identified as Subham had asked for it 14 times, Zomato said in its tweet.

“Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. He has asked us 14 times,” Zomato posted on Twitter. The tweet soon went viral and caught Delhi Police's attention who have time and again proven that they can match quirky tweets accordingly. The Delhi Police asked Shubham not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. “If anyone meets Shubham.... tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang," their tweet read.

The Twitter post received hilarious responses from users with some referring to Holi while others named Shubham replying to the Delhi police's tweet with the words "noted".

One user Shubham asked Zomato to "understand his situation" as his birthday falls on Holi every year.

“Hello Zomato, I live in Delhi not Gurugram. It has been a ritual to consume Bhaang on Holi every year, more so because my birthday falls on Holi. Please try to understand my situation," the user wrote.

Another user reacted to Shubham with: “Hello Shubham Bhai Holi peeve Bina Bhaang Khelne me maza nahi hai (There is no fun in playing bhaang without drinking Holi)."

Yet another wrote that Shubham will listen to everyone but if he finds Bhaang, he will only follow his heart. “Shubham sunega sabki… per bhaang mil gai to karega apne man ki," the user wrote.

Holi will be observed this year on March 8. To ensure there are minimal cases of drunken driving, over-speeding and breaking other traffic rules, Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements in the city to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

