New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man accused of murdering a retired Indian Air Force officer in the national capital, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to the official, the accused identified as Bhullu Singh, a resident of Bihar, was nabbed from Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Telangana on December 15.

Furnishing details about the case, DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma said a cold-blooded murder of Krishan Pal Sehrawat, an Indian Air Force veteran, who was the owner of a hotel in the Mahipalpur was reported at Vasant Kunj North police station on October 30.

"The incident caused deep sensation among the residents as the deceased was shot dead amid a densely populated area of Mahipalpur in front of his hotel and residence of his brother," the DCP said.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted to nab the accused and till November 10, six suspects were apprehended for questioning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a man named Roshan Lal was operating the hotel owned by Kishan Pal Sehrawat, on a lease basis. A dispute cropped up between them and Roshan Lal was ousted by Senrawat. In a bid to take revenge, Roshan Lal hired his henchman Bhullu, a dreaded criminal of Siwan, Bihar who murdered the retired IAF officer.

It was found that the accused was not using his mobile phone sim as usual but used to contact his associates with the help of available social media platforms such as Instagram, messenger and WhatsApp available at the time of call and used video calls on these apps.

After the murder, he was tracked to Ranikheda Delhi, then Faridabad Haryana, Siwan Bihar, Sitapur UP, but he was continuously shifting his position from one place to another to evade arrest.

"Finally, he was traced and cornered in Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Telangana," the official said. The police informed that the accused has previous involvement in six cases of murder, attempt to murder, arms act and extortion cases.

IANS