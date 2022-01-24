Bari (Dholpur): A man, who was identified as Vinod Kumar Gurjar, cheated Anilk Kumar Goel, a job seeker, by promising the government job for him stating that he has close contacts with Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot. He took Rs 16 lakh from Thakurdas Bansal, the uncle of Anil Kumar, on the pretext of his selection in the interview for the post of lecturer. Now, the accused is absconding as Anil Kumar Goel was not selected for the job.

A case has been registered against the accused Vinod Kumar Gurjar in Bari Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Thakurdas Bansal.

The victim said that the accused Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sandpura village, was staying on rent at his house, and pretended to get a job for his son-in-law. The accused had demanded Rs 18 lakh for the selection of the victim's son-in-law for the lecturer's post. Hoping that his son-in-law would get the job, victim Thakurdas gave Rs 16 lakh to the accused and it was decided that he will give the remaining Rs 2 lakh once the job was confirmed.

However, Bansal realised that he was hoodwinked by Vinod Kumar as his son-in-law was not selected for the job as the interview was conducted on November 19, 2020, and the result was released by the UKPSC on December 3, 2020. Suspecting foul play, the victim demanded money from the accused Vinod Kumar, but the accused threatened to eliminate him if he files a case with the police for demanding money. Acting on the complaint, the police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused.

Also read: REET exam: 5 arrested for hiding bluetooth devices in slippers