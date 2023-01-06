Mumbai: A team of Delhi police reached Mumbai on Friday to meet a relative of accused Shekhar Mishra in a bid to get information about the passenger who urinated on a woman septuagenarian co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November last year. The police have dispatched multiple teams to nab him from the country's financial capital.

Delhi Police has also written to the authority concerned seeking to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shekhar Mishra, ANI reported quoting sources. "We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon," the officer said. However, only four crew members have joined the investigation so far, and others are to join the probe on Friday, the Delhi Police said. A case has been registered against Mishra under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Rules.

Meanwhile, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has told the airline staff in an internal communication to report any improper behaviour at the earliest even if the matter appears to have been settled. "The repulsion felt by the affected passenger is totally understandable and we share her distress," Wilson said.

The aviation watchdog DGCI on Thursday slammed the Tata-owned airline for its conduct in the case. It has described the response as 'unprofessional' and further stated that its inaction has 'led to a systemic failure'.

In another incident that took place on December 6 a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinated" on a blanket of a female passenger on the Paris-Delhi sector. Similar to this incident, penal action was not pressed by the airline as the passenger gave a written apology. Though the passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soon after he deboarded, he was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise."