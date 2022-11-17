Mumbai: A man was arrested for attempting to murder his girlfriend in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Amey Darekar (25).

According to sources, Amey pushed his girlfriend, Priyangi Singh (24) from a water tank. She fell 18 feet and was seriously injured. Both of them were in a drunken state. The victim's father, Munish Singh (46) claimed that her daughter was dropped off by her boyfriend and his mother at her house in an unconscious state on Monday. The girl is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Police said, "Both the boy and the girl knew each other for about 10 years and were in a live-in relationship. The two got into a fight over some issue and the girl was pushed down from the tank by the boy."

DCP Smita Patil said, "On November 13, a case of assault with a girl came to light in Dindoshi police station limits and Dindoshi police registered an FIR and transferred it to Dahisar police. The accused has been arrested and the probe is on."