Hassan (Karnataka): In a shocking incident at Doddabeekanahalli village, on Friday midnight, a man set his estranged wife's house on fire after his wife did not allow him to meet his children. The police on Saturday arrested the accused and identified him as Rangaswamy. Rangaswamy's wife Geetha, seven-year-old son Chirantan, and five-year-old son Nandan sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the couple had a property-related dispute and they have earlier lodged a complaint against each other with the Goruru police station. He further said that the couple were living separately for the last four months and Rangaswamy used to visit his children at her wife's house, but on Friday, she did not let him meet the children, and in a fit of rage Rangaswamy torched the house in the middle of the night with petrol. The neighbours rushed to the house and rescued the mother and the two children. Later, police registered a case against the accused.