Shahjehanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a youth suspected to be practising exorcism or witchcraft went to a burning ghat and brought home an elderly person's head from the funeral pyre. The 60-year-old person had died on Monday and the incident happened when people returned home after disposing off the body.

Kuber Gangwar, 60, a resident of Piprauli village under Tilhar police station limits in Shahjehanpur district of UP, died on Monday evening and his last rites were performed on Tuesday afternoon. After the family members returned from the crematorium, the accused brought Kuber's head from the pyre. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai, SP Rural, said that after the demise of Kuber Gangwar, his last rites were performed at 12 noon on Tuesday in the field. "When the funeral pyre cooled down, the family members returned home from the field. In the meantime, Upendra alias Gopi of the village, under the influence of alcohol went there along with his two other friends and retrieved the head of Kuber Gangwar from the pyre and then brought it home," he said.