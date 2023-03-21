Udaipur (Rajasthan): Troubled with dire financial condition a man and his three children died by suicide in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. The man's wife had passed away around four years ago, and the family had been struggling ever since.

The incident took place at Nakara village in Mamer area, falling under Kotra police station limits of the district. The deceased were identified as Raisa, aged 45 years, his son Vajpayee, aged 15, daughter Tipuri, aged 12, and younger daughter Kinjal, aged 5.

After receiving information police reached the spot and found the four bodies hanging from the ceiling of a room in their house. The motive behind the extreme step is still unknown, but the police are investigating the case from all angles.

The four bodies have been brought down and sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. A team from the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) was also called in to collect evidence from the spot, and the FSL team moved the bodies to the mortuary for an autopsy.

According to sources, the deceased was running a petty grocery shop to earn a living, but the shop was a loss-making enterprise and had been closed for some time. The family was facing severe financial hardships, which may have led to their decision to take such a drastic step.

"The motive behind taking the extreme was not known. Things will be clear after investigation. The deceased was running a petty grocery shop. The four bodies were recovered from the room and it was hanging from the ceiling. Preliminary investigation reveals that deceased were suffering from depression. The deceased were in different age categories ranging from 45, 15, 12 and 5," Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma said.