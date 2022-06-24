Belagavi (Karnataka): KLES hospital doctors removed a small idol of Lord Krishna from a 45-year-old man's throat in Karnataka's Belagavi. According to sources, the man was daily worshipping. After worshipping, he accidentally swallowed the idol while taking 'Theertha'. Following this, he started complaining of throat pain and swelling.

Reportedly, the man was rushed to KLES hospital in Belagavi. In an X-ray report, Krishna's idol was found in the throat. According to the media reports, doctors have confirmed through the endoscopy that Krishna's idol was stuck in the person's throat. Doctors from the ENT department made successful surgery and removed the idol from the throat.