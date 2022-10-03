Gurdaspur: A man on Monday surrendered after he fled with a policeman's Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) from the Dhariwal police station of the district. The man, after stealing the rifle, came live on his Facebook page and said, "My name is Jaswinder Singh and it's been around two months since I have been asking the police to register a case against two people who attacked my house and pelted bricks."

"I have been visiting SHO Sarabjit Singh almost daily and urged him to lodge a complaint but he says that he will lodge a case against me, instead," he added. Jaswinder, in his video, said that the police has not taken any action since the two accused are members of the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Also read: Man runs over female traffic cop over being asked to stop in Mumbai's Nalasopara

DSP Sukhpal Singh, CIA in-charge Kapil Kaushal, Head of Police Station Kahnuwan, Sub-Inspector Sukhjit Singh, Head of Police Station Bhaini Mian Khan, and Inspector Harpal Singh rushed to Jaswinder's residence with a police force. DSP Sukhpal Singh while talking to the media persons said, "Jaswinder has surrendered and we will lodge a complaint against him and a police committee will discuss Jaswinder's actions."

"Jaswinder Singh, a resident of the Gurdas Nangal village, appealed to the committee of Gurdwara Qila Sahib to increase the salary of the Gurudwara's scribe and over this, he had a quarrel with the committee and some people of the village came to his house and abused him. He had reached the Dhariwal police station with a complaint of this unruly behavior, where no action was taken on his complaint by the Dhariwal police," the DSP further said,