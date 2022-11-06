Rayagada (Odisha): In a bizarre incident one person stole a police patrolling vehicle in the Rayagada district of Odisha on Saturday and fled with it to Andhra Pradesh. Police sources said that the accused identified as Rudra Siba is a resident of the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police swung into action and started a search operation. According to police sources, the investigators were finally able to trace the stolen vehicle in the Parvatipuram area of Andhra Pradesh. They further revealed that Rudra was arrested from the spot on Sunday.

Police sources said that investigation has started to find out why the accused resorted to such an act.