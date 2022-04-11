Chennai: A 25-year-old economics graduate in Tamil Nadu's Chennai was nabbed on Saturday on charges of allegedly stealing laptops from medical hospitals across the country. Reportedly, the man had set this target of stealing the laptops as 'revenge' after his lover, who is a medico, broke up with him. According to the police, the accused was identified as K Tamizhselvan (25), an economics graduate from Thiruvallur. The police said that Tamizhselvan had allegedly stolen laptops from two people staying at the medical college’s hostel on Friday.

Washermanpet police received a complaint on April 8 from Ruthresh, a second-year medical student at the Stanley Medical College Hospital stating that his laptop had been stolen from his hostel room. The officials registered a case, checked CCTV visuals around the hostel and collected other evidence. While analysing the visuals, the police found him boarding an autorickshaw from the hostel carrying a bag. The police tracked down the rickshaw and arrested the accused from Semmencherry on Saturday.

S Yamuna, inspector, Washermanpet police station, said that the accused was booked under section 380 (theft) of the IPC. He was remanded and sent for 15-day judicial custody. In his confession, Tamizhselvan said he had stolen laptops from students of various medical colleges. The places include Jamnagar, Kannur, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, and Jaipur. He has been arrested in Kerala and Gujarat.

