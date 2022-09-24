Ludhiana: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed over a domestic issue in Punjab's Hardev Nagar on the Tajpur road on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Suman. The accused has been identified as Arvind who also happens to be the cousin of her husband.

According to sources, Arvind attacked Suman on the road. When Suman's nephew, Abhishek tried to stop him, Arvind attacked him also and caused an injury. The accused slashed Suman's neck and she died on the spot. A video of the horrifying incident has come to the surface.

Confirming the same, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravcharan Singh Brar said the accused had some financial dispute with the husband of the deceased. "The accused is absconding. She has suffered multiple injuries," he added. The deceased was a mother of two children.