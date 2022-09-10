Kochi (Kerala): A man was stabbed to death on Saturday at Kaloor near here after a skirmish between two groups due to the previous enmity, police said.

Thammanam native Sajjan was killed after he, along with a group of seven others, went to one Kiran Antony's house to question him over an alleged provocative Facebook post.

Antony (28), who was injured in the fight, was taken into custody following Sajjan's death, police said. He is admitted to a private hospital, police added. "It seems there was previous enmity between the groups. Today morning, Sajjan and others went to Antony's place to question him over some Facebook posts. We are examining the backstory.

There were many incidents of fights between them in the past," a senior police officer from the district told PTI. The official said others also suffered minor injuries in the incident. Police sources said the previous enmity had earlier also resulted in many fights and cases. Police have begun an investigation into the matter and the Facebook posts