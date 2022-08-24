Kanpur: A sanitation worker was thrashed and stabbed to death in Kachi Basti of Kanpur on Tuesday evening allegedly after he opposed molestation of a girl residing in his neighbourhood. Over information, police reached the spot and registered a case, and are making efforts to nab the accused.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Valmiki (35), a sanitation worker in Kanpur Municipal Corporation. According to Sanjay's brother Kamal, "a girl living in their neighborhood is constantly being molested by Vishal who also resides in the same colony. On Tuesday, around 10 pm, Vishal and some of his accomplice were again molesting the girl, as the girl's mother opposed them they started pelting stones on her house. Following which Sanjay came out of his house and tried to intervene Over which the accused came up with his brother and other members and thrashed Sanjay and also stabbed him in the stomach and neck."

Sanjay was rushed to Hallett Hospital but due excessive bleeding he couldn't be saved. Kamal further claimed that "earlier also the molestation issue had erupted and after the intervention of police it got settled down because of the same locality." The deceased is survived by his wife and a seven-month-old son.

On the whole issue ASP, Vikas Kumar Pandey said "We had deployed our teams for search operation and soon the culprits will be nabbed, for now their house's are locked." However, the police officer didn't mention about molestation angle in his statement.