Gurugram: A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and robbed by an auto-rickshaw driver and his accomplice near IFFCO Chowk, police said on Friday.

The matter has been registered at Sector 29 Police Station. According to the complaint filed by Arun Kumar, who works with a medical equipment supplier agency, he had taken a lift in an auto from Sohna Chowk to Jawahar Nagar Thursday afternoon. There already was another man sitting inside the auto.

He said that around 1.30 pm when they were near the IFFCO Chowk, the auto driver stopped the auto on pretext of urinating, and in no time he was jumped by both, the driver and the other passenger, with a knife to his chest. They asked me to hand over all my belongings, and when I refused, the auto driver stabbed me in the chest. I also cut my right hand while defending.

The accomplice of the auto driver stole my phone and Rs 300 and they both fled away in their auto, he said. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against both men under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of IPC at Sector 29 police station.

A case has been registered. We are exploring the CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused, said Virender Vij, DCP, East. PTI