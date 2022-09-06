Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): In an ill-fated incident, a man was taken into custody for allegedly pouring acid and slitting the throat of a 14-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. The incident took place in Venkatachalam village on Monday.

"A case has been registered against the assailant under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act", said Vijaya Rao, SP Nellore.

The victim was shifted to a hospital in Nellore from where she was shifted to Chennai on Tuesday for better treatment. The Andhra Pradesh government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim, said Guntur range deputy inspector general of police Trivikram Varma.We will file a charge-sheet in the case within a week and ensure speedy trial, he said.

The assailant, who was yet to be arrested, was Nagaraju, who committed the offence for material gain, according to Nellore (rural) deputy superintendent of police Harnath Reddy. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was not sexually abused. Her condition is stable now, he told reporters here today. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed into the girl's house and found her bleeding. They alerted her parents and they shifted her to hospital, said the police.