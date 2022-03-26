Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): In a domestic dispute between a man and his wife, the husband shot his wife and fled leaving a 15-day-old newborn in Hazaribagh of Jharkhand. Rajesh Sonkar, currently residing in Mallah Toli of Hazaribagh, shot his wife Vandana Devi (27) and ran away leaving behind a 15-day-old newborn after locking the house. Hearing the infant's cry, Vandana's brother-in-law Sonu Sonkar broke the lock of the door and after entering the room, he found Vandana lying in a pool of blood.

Vandana was immediately rushed to Shaikh Bhikhari Medical College where doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased, a resident of Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh, while the accused is a resident of Bihar. Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot in Mallah Toli. The police seized sent the body for post-mortem to Hazaribagh Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, they launched a man-hunt to nab the accused. The police are waiting for the arrival of the deceased's parents. Meanwhile, the police summoned the accused's younger brother Sonu Kumar Sonkar and his mother for interrogation. According to the accused family members, the couple has been quarrelling after the birth of the child. The brother of the accused informed that he had gone for tuition and his mother went to the neighbourhood when the incident took place.

Also Read: 'Suitcase murder case': Lover kills woman, stuffs her body in suitcase for disposal over marriage disapproval